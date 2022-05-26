POTTSTOWN, Pa. – All schools in the Pottstown School District will be closed for students and staff on Friday, May 27, after a fatal house explosion on Hale Street near Butler Avenue late Thursday night.
Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez issued a communication to district families that schools would be closed as "emergency personnel will be in the area for the foreseeable future."
Officials said in a press conference Thursday night that four people died in the explosion and two people are unaccounted for.
Rodriguez said counselors and psychologists would be available to provide support.
The Red Cross is also offering help at Pottstown High School to residents who are affected by the explosion.