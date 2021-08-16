POTTSTOWN, Pa. - With a week until the first day of class, staff for the Pottstown School District continue the push for a clean classroom, while Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez pushes for a safe year.
"Email going out to our parents as we speak, it they don't already know about it," he said while walking down a Franklin Elementary School hallway.
The email states all 3400 students and staff will be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
"The stress is unbelievable. We are all trying to do the right thing for our students and staff," he said of the decision.
Rodriguez says the delta variant and the district's 5.5% positivity rate over the past 14 days helped him make the decision.
Janet Simmons has two grandkids in the district and is in favor of the mandate.
"We have to do what we need to do to keep kids safe. What I don't want are mandated vaccinations," she said.
The mandate does not apply to being outside, so kids won't have to wear a mask during recess.
The idea of school mask mandates are stirring up emotions on both sides. Over the weekend an Allentown rally was held to give the choice to parents.
"People should have the option of what they are comfortable with," said Bethney Whitehill of Freedom of Choice of the Lehigh Valley.
Pottstown recently sent a survey to parents. 62% agreed with the mask mandate, while 25% didn't.
Rodriguez says the district ultimately follows the guidelines from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.
"The mandate for masks has everything to do with safety and nothing to do with politics," he said.