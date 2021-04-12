POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council on Monday night tabled action on a request by a homeless shelter to extend its pandemic-related emergency authorization.
Al's Heart Warming Center, at the former St. Aloysius School, 214 North Hanover St., is seeking to extend the authorization to May 31, 2022. Opened over the winter by the nonprofit organization Pottstown Living in Faith Together, the center provides a place for people without homes to warm themselves from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
At the suggestion of Councilor Lisa Vanni, council decided to table the request until May, to allow the borough manager and staff to work out details with the shelter staff and come up with an agreement.
Vanni said she is not against the shelter's request for an extension but wants to approach it legally and be sure that neighbors are protected. By bringing together borough officials and those who manage the shelter, she said she hopes an agreement can be reached that "we can all live with."
Other news
With spring and summer functions right around the corner, council unanimously approved the following events, each subject to the review and approval by the police and fire departments and borough manager, in addition to submission of safety plans demonstrating compliance with all applicable COVID-19 and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations:
- Annual commencement at The Hill School, resulting in the closure of Beech Street, from Green to Grant streets, on May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Justin Keller, borough manager, said the school will distribute flyers notifying residents about the event.
- Memorial Day Parade organized by the Pottstown Joint Veterans Council on May 31, resulting in the closing of High Street from Bailey to Manatawny streets, from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Parks and Recreation Department Comedy Series, which will include alcohol, in Memorial Park Island on June 23, July 28, Aug. 28 and Sept. 22, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- The Pottstown Rumble volleyball tournament, which will include a beer garden, in Memorial Park on June 25, 26 and 27 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Independence Day Parade on July 4, organized by the Rotary Club, resulting in the closure of High Street from Madison to Manatawny streets, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The GoFourth Festival on July 4, organized by the GoFourth Committee, resulting in the closure of High Street, from York to Charlotte streets, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.