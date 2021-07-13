NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A former Montgomery County high school athletic trainer is facing charges for what prosecutors say was her role in a deadly Chester County accident last summer.
Kelsey Martin, 35, is accused of providing alcohol to teenagers at her Pottstown home before they were involved in a DUI wreck that left an 18-year-old dead and another facing charges, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
The one-car crash happened on Aug. 10, 2020 in North Coventry Township. Louis Carbajal, 18, was killed, and the driver, 18-year-old Connor Quinn, was later charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, authorities say.
Investigators found that Carbajal and Quinn, along with two other teens, were drinking at Martin's house before the crash, and that Martin had given them beer, according to court documents.
Martin had provided alcohol to some of the teens once before at her house, earlier that summer, soon after they had graduated high school, investigators allege. She knew the men through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, where several of them had been athletes, authorities said.
Martin was charged with six counts of furnishing liquor to a minor.