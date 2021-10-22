MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County woman died in a crash Thursday on Route 663 in Bucks County.
Steffani Greco, 28, of Pottstown, was driving a truck on 663 when another vehicle tried to turn onto the road, state police said.
They say Greco swerved to avoid the other vehicle, causing the truck to roll over and catch fire. She died at the scene.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Brinkman Road intersection, about a mile west of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.
Police say the other vehicle didn't stop at the scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the state police Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.