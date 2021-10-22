Fatal crash on Route 663 in Milford

MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County woman died in a crash Thursday on Route 663 in Bucks County.

Steffani Greco, 28, of Pottstown, was driving a truck on 663 when another vehicle tried to turn onto the road, state police said.

They say Greco swerved to avoid the other vehicle, causing the truck to roll over and catch fire. She died at the scene.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Brinkman Road intersection, about a mile west of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.

Police say the other vehicle didn't stop at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the state police Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.