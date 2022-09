POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- It was a celebration of the pets on Saturday in Pottstown.

The annual Pet Fair in Memorial Park was held until 2:00pm.

The event promoted animal rescues, pet-care businesses, and animal wellness.

People were able to stop by and see some animals and even adopt a pet.

It was an afternoon of fun with vendors, food, music, and more.

The organization says it's on the of the largest free pet fairs in Pennsylvania.