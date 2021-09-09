Pottsgrove High School sign

L. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Students at Pottsgrove High School in Montgomery County are learning from home Thursday.

Faulty wiring from a transformer to the high school caused a power outage, district officials said.

The high school and district office were closed Wednesday and have to be closed Thursday as well for crews to fix the problem. High-schoolers are taking classes virtually Thursday.

All other buildings within the district are operating as normal.

Students and staff should be able to return to their buildings Friday.

