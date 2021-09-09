L. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Students at Pottsgrove High School in Montgomery County are learning from home Thursday.
Faulty wiring from a transformer to the high school caused a power outage, district officials said.
The high school and district office were closed Wednesday and have to be closed Thursday as well for crews to fix the problem. High-schoolers are taking classes virtually Thursday.
All other buildings within the district are operating as normal.
Students and staff should be able to return to their buildings Friday.