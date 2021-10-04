PHILADELPHIA — A powerful Philadelphia labor leader has gone on trial two years after a lengthy indictment put him at the center of a sweeping corruption case.

The charges against Johnny Dougherty are being split into at least two trials.

In the case that started Monday, the boss known as "Doc" is accused of keeping City Council member Bobby Henon on the union payroll to push his agenda at City Hall.

Dougherty, 61, has steered more than $30 million to mostly Democratic candidates over the years.

In 2011, Dougherty's union, Local 98, was tied to a Pennsylvania attorney general's office investigation of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer's campaign finances.

That probe was prompted by a $30,000 contribution from the union to the Spencer campaign on Nov. 4, 2011, four days before the general election. That same day, Nov. 4, the Spencer campaign contributed $10,000 each to the campaigns of two men running for Philadelphia City Council.

The outcome of that investigation was never made public, but Spencer was indicted and found guilty seven years later on unrelated charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy. He's serving an eight-year prison sentence.