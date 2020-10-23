DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | It’s considered a swing county in a swing state.
"We're expecting this could come down to Bucks County,” Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie said.
With just days to go until the presidential election, both presidential candidates are planning stops in Bucks County in the coming days.
Vice President Joe Biden is expected to visit Lower Bucks on Saturday, and President Donald Trump is scheduled to stop at Pennridge Airport in Perkasie on Monday.
"The reason the candidates are coming here is to gather the votes for suburban women. It's an important vote right now in Pennsylvania,” according to Delaware Valley University professor Eric Jensen.
In 2016, then candidate Trump lost the county by less than one percentage point to Hillary Clinton. Jensen predicts it'll be close this time around as well.
"In the 80s, 90s, Bucks County used to be a red county, used to be a Republican county," he said. "You had a lot of people moving in from Northeast Philly, from the city, moving into Bucks County. It's turned Bucks County into a purple county."
While both candidates are vying for the votes of those who live here, many already made up their minds and waited in long lines to cast their ballot outside the Bucks County Courthouse during the Friday lunch rush.
"From the requests we're getting for information about voting, the requests for mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, that there's a lot of interest in this election, which is understandable,” Harvie said.
Jensen believes there's a strong chance Bucks County could ultimately decide the election. But as for who voters in the county will will choose, he says all bets are off.
"We don't know," Jensen said. "This is 2020."