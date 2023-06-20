DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - A Pride flag was ripped from the front of a business located on E. Oakland Avenue in Doylestown Borough.

The theft occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 11, 2023.

A video shows a white, male suspect removing the flag from the front of the store.

The suspect is described as having curly, shoulder-length hair and is wearing a hat, glasses, shorts and a light-colored shirt.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer Danielle Politsky at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.