Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match.
She may not be Cupid but she's making the right connections.
"I was just trying to think of a way to connect people who needed help with people who could help," said Dr. Christine Meyer.
Not dating help, although the timing is right with Valentine's Day coming up.
Dr. Meyer isn't Cupid - there's no bow and arrow - but she and those working at her practice are bringing those in need of a COVID vaccine together with those who can help them find an appointment.
And it all started on Facebook.
"I put out a call on my Facebook page, just our practice page, and just said hey we're going to be home on Monday. If you guys need help with vaccines, send us an email. And in 2 hours, we had 1,200 emails," Meyer said.
In almost two weeks, the page has gained 12,000 followers. It's become a resource for people to help and a lifeline for those desperate for their shot.
"To say that when one of our finders helps an older person find a vaccine appointment it saves a life, that's not hyperbole. That actually happens. This person literally helped save someone's life," Meyer said.
Dr. Meyer says she's lost 35 patients to COVID and says times like this are why she went to medical school.
"It's so inspiring and awesome when a complete stranger maybe five hours away from somebody helps this older person secure an appointment. It's just awesome," Meyer said.
She says the focus now is on connecting more vulnerable populations first.
"Let's help the people who really need it. The elderly, the really sick, the immunocompromised and the rest of us can just take a breath for a minute," Meyer said.
If you have some intel that might help, Dr. Meyer and her followers could use the help.
The gratification goes right to your heart.