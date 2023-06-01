QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The principal of an elementary school in Bucks County goes above and beyond to inspire his students to learn.

On Thursday, that meant getting slimed!

69 News was at Springfield Elementary in Quakertown Thursday.

Principal Scott Davis volunteered to get slimed if students completed a reading challenge. If every student in the school read at least 15 minutes, 100 nights during the school year, Davis promised to don a zip-up suit and get doused with green ooze.

Principal Davis always makes good on his promises.

Principal Davis and Springfield Elementary pushed pause on the reading challenge for a few years due to the pandemic.

We will have to wait and see what next year's challenge will be.