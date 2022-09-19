POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Crews were digging through rubble Monday at the site of a deadly explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Much of the debris from the May 26 blast that killed four children and their grandmother remains at the scene.

On Monday, private investigators sifted through piles of rubble along Hale Street as attorneys watched.

At one point, they focused on an oven they pulled from the debris.

No one would comment on what they were looking for.

One person who used to live on Hale Street told 69 News she's had to temporarily move to another county because of the explosion, and she's frustrated with the lack of urgency from investigators to find out what happened.

"It's a tragedy. Children lost their lives and many, many people are displaced," said Tandra Rambert. "We don't know what's next. We have no idea what's next, and no one's taking the responsibility of whose fault it is that this horrific explosion occurred."

Authorities have still not ruled on an official cause of the explosion that happened nearly four months ago. Pottstown police, state police and the federal ATF are handling the investigation.