PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A second night of chaos and unrest played out in parts of Philadelphia. Police warned about a group of 1,000 people looting and ransacking businesses in the Port Richmond area, including at Wal-Mart, where people carried out TVs and other items.
While things took a criminal turn there, it was a very different, peaceful scene over in West Philadelphia. A large crowd gathered at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia calling for justice and change.
"We just need to show up in mass to voice our opinion and take a stand because we cannot sit by and passively allow this to keep happening," said reporter Olivia Jones.
The demonstration comes one day after 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by Philadelphia police on Locust Street in West Philly. Police say Wallace refused to drop his knife. The officers fired more than a dozen shots.
A lawyer for the Wallace family says the family called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis before the fatal shots were fired, and captured on cell phone video.
"Watching the execution of Mr. Walter Wallace Jr. on camera in front of his mother is heart wrenching," said Jones.
"I actually had the police called on me with a knife in my hand during a mental health crisis and nothing happened to me and that's because I'm a white girl," said reporter Anna Snyder.
With signs, candles and their voices ringing out, peaceful protesters say they'll continue to speak up and stand up against police killings.
"There's no justice in a world where this confines to happen over and over and over again and I can't be complicit by being silent," said Snyder.
"There's hurt and there's pain," said Jones.
Some people left Malcolm X Park and marched down nearby streets.
Police are warning people to avoid that Port Richmond area where the looting's going on.
Walter Wallace Jr's mother spoke outside her home Tuesday night. She says she begged police not to shoot her son.
She also condemned the looting and violence, saying that's not what her son would've wanted.