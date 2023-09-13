S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante was caught shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Heat signals were used to track Cavalcante, PSP say.

Officials said during a press conference that Cavalcante was apprehended with no shots fired. No injuries were reported during the search to law enforcement or the public.

Cavalcante was captured alive after a two week manhunt, PSP report.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said a series of events started the immediate hunt for Cavalcante early in the morning. Around 1 a.m. a heat signal was tracked.

Bivens continued to say lightening flashes did impact the search. Additional aircraft resources were called in later in the morning to track the heat source.

Bivens described the capture by saying officers surrounded Cavalcante in a wooded area and used search dogs to forcibly take him into custody.

Bivens said Cavalcante suffered a "minor bite wound" from the dog.

The latest search perimeter was established in South Coventry Township in northern Chester County.

Governor Josh Shapiro spoke during the press conference and thanked all law enforcement involved in the capture for their dedication.

Senator Katie Muth, who covers District 44 that includes parts of Berks County, Chester County, and Montgomery County posted on Facebook saying.

"Today, Danelo Cavalcante will be placed back behind bars for the rest of his life. I also want to remember the victim, Deborah Brandão, whose family has been terrorized all over again over the past few weeks. No amount of justice will bring Deborah back to her family, but today at least they can sleep a little easier knowing that Cavalcante cannot hurt anyone else."

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline shared a combined statement, saying in part:

"Chester County Prison officials have made some immediate changes to bolster security in the prison, have brought in security contractors to make permanent changes to the exercise yards, and are reviewing and - where needed - changing procedures for both security measures and communication to residents who live close to the prison."

Police said on Tuesday that Cavalcante was armed with rifle he stole from a person's garage. Residents in the area were asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors.

Cavalcante was wearing an Eagles sweatshirt when he was captured by The Border Patrol Tactical Unit. It is unknown where he obtained the clothing.

Cavalcante was taken to the Avondale PSP station for questioning. Bivens says he will face a life sentence.

Longwood Gardens posted in its website saying the the gardens are open. The statement continued to say:

"We are profoundly grateful to all law enforcement agencies as well as government officials who worked closely with us to ensure the safety of the Longwood community, and who continue their efforts to apprehend the fugitive."

Longwood Gardens was closed for several days as the search for Cavalcante took place.