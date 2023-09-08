EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa - Dozens of local, state and federal officials are inside a command post as the search perimeter for Danelo Cavalcante shifted overnight.

Investigators hope they're one step closer to catching him.

"I will keep up this search at whatever tempo is needed for as long as we need to," said Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police.

A promise and another push to put a convicted murderer back in prison.

"Just the amazing effort of the team that's been brought together in order to try and capture Cavalcante," added Bivens.

The team of hundreds, and the technology, are tucked inside a fire station in East Marlborough Township, Chester County.

"We've got a very sophisticated command post, multi-agency representation here that allows us to link systems, that allows us to share information platforms," said Bivens.

With a map showing the search and perimeter area, police huddle around tables working in tandem to transfer info to and from crews in the search area.

"I'm talking right now about the physical search that's going on, but there is always the investigative effort, the technology that is working behind the scenes as well," Bivens explained.

Those at the post are working around the clock and hoping this technology and heavy collaboration will help to bring all this to a close with Cavalcante back in custody.

"We have the ability to bring data, bring voice communications in, tie that in with our federal partners, our local partners," said Bivens. "We can handle pretty much anything related to this incident from this room."

Lieutenant Colonel Bivens says as the hours and days drag on, they believe Cavalcante will get more desperate and perhaps make a mistake.