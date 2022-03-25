BUSHKIL TWP., Pa. | On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Belfast station say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 33 Northbound, Mile Marker 11.9, Bushkill Township, Northampton County.
Upon investigation, authorities say it was determined the crash occurred between a 2007 Freightliner M21, operated by a 32-Year-Old male from Oak Ridge, New Jersey and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4.
All three occupants in the Toyota RAV 4 were killed from the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Fast Lane Towing.
State Route 33 Northbound traffic was detoured at the Belfast exit and the scene was cleared at approximately 9:35 AM and all lanes were back open, officials noted.
This fatal crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Belfast Patrol Unit, officials say. Assisting with this investigation is Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, Northampton County Coroner’s Office, Fast Lane Towing and PENNDOT.
This crash remains under investigation according to local authorities.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Belfast station at (610) 759 – 6106. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit online.