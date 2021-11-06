Advocates for public education funding often work behind the scenes, but on Nov. 12, they will take to the Pennsylvania State Capitol steps in Harrisburg as an historic fair school funding lawsuit finally goes to court.
In the lawsuit, six districts allege that the state has failed to provide adequate and equitable state funding for public education. One of the districts, Shenandoah Valley, is in Schuylkill County.
Public school funding advocacy organizations, including Pennsylvanians for Fair Funding and Children First, are calling on supporters to join them in Harrisburg for the kickoff of the trial, which will play out in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, likely over the course of a few weeks.
Pennsylvanians for Fair Funding, which was founded in part by Pottstown Board of Education member Laura Johnson, is organizing free bus rides to the rally, departing from and returning to Pottstown High School. The bus services are paid for by the Pottstown Area Health & Wellness Foundation.
Rally organizers say parents, teachers, administrators, and students are invited to show their support when the case finally gets its day in court after seven years in the making.
Advocates claim the Pennsylvania General Assembly is not providing a "thorough and efficient" system of public education, as required by the state constitution, and they say the lawsuit will finally address what they deem unconstitutional school funding in the state.
According to the lawsuit, 55% of school funding comes from local sources, like property taxes, which creates a nearly $5,000-per pupil gap between poor and wealthier districts.
The lawsuit was first filed in 2014 when Tom Corbett was governor. In 2016, the General Assembly passed Act 35, which established a funding formula based primarily on student population and students' needs.
In 2018, former Senate President Pro Tempore Republican Joe Scarnati called the case filed in 2014 moot, citing that the new funding formula had already been adopted.
However, critics contend that the state still runs through the formula only a small portion of total state funding to schools.