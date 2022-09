REINHOLDS, Pa. -- Reinholds Fire Company will celebrate Puppy Mill Awareness Day on September 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will raise awareness about the puppy mill business and how you can avoid purchasing puppies from these mills.

There will also be vendors and fun pet friendly events.

Adopt a Pet, LLC and Zoe's House Rescue are co-hosts of the event. The non-profit organizations operate out of Berks and Lancaster counties, and are committed to rescuing dogs in need.