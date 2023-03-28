QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The Quakertown Community school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Matthew Friedman as the district's new superintendent, effective July 1.

The current superintendent, Bill Harner, is retiring at the end of June after almost 10 years in that role.

School board President Glenn Iosue said the appointment is the conclusion of a four-month national search.

"The search included a community survey that received hundreds of responses, multiple interviews with the school board, along with stakeholder groups, interviews with parents, community leaders, principals, administration, teachers, professional staff and support staff," Iosue said.

"I also want to note the school board received many highly qualified candidates," Iosue added, "so that says a lot about our reputation in this district and elsewhere throughout Bucks County and the state."

"He's very passionate about education," Iosue said of Friedman.

Friedman is currently the superintendent of schools in the Ocean City School District, Cape May County, New Jersey.

Friedman is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, and began his career 24 years ago as a teacher.

Since that time, he has served in positions which included assistant principal, chief academic officer, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

Friedman said he feels very blessed to be the new superintendent.

"Being here tonight is a bit of a full circle moment for me," Friedman said.

"About 12 years ago, I visited Quakertown Community School District because of the innovative work you were doing here," he explained. "At the time, I was an assistant superintendent of a growing school district just north of Pittsburgh. I brought a team of administrators out here to collaborate and be inspired."

"I remember thinking and telling my wife that I would truly love to work here someday," he added. "And here we are today."

Friedman said he hopes to be a catalyst for growth and propel the district forward.

"Throughout the search process and in spending time in Quakertown with my family, I noticed a true sense of district pride was evident everywhere I went," Friedman said. "As superintendent, I am both an educational leader for the district and truly a leader for the community. I look forward to embracing that role through consistent communication, transparency and community engagement."

"I believe that the district has already achieved success on many levels," Friedman said, "and I want to build upon the strong legacy that the school district and the community have already established for our students."

Friedman added that he believes in recognizing challenges and identifying the most effective strategies to address those challenges.

"I am confident that, together, we will make Quakertown Community School District an even more exceptional place," he concluded.

The board also approved a four-year employment agreement but did not publicly disclose Friedman's salary at the meeting.