QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The borough of Quakertown is one step closer to adopting a 2022 budget that holds the line on taxes.
During Monday night's council work session, Quakertown Borough Council forwarded a budget that maintains rates for taxes and utilities. Projected revenues are roughly $26.8 million, with expenses accumulating $29.5 million for more than a $2.7 million deficit, which will be handled through general reserve funds, according to President Donald Rosenberger.
The spending plan focuses expenditures on improvements to Quakertown's facilities and a continued focus on economic development, according to Vice President James Roberts Jr.
Improvements to the borough's facilities include a $400,000 allocation for a well rehabilitation; a phased replacement of sewer meters for $50,000; commercial dumpsters totaling $10,000; sludge pumps for $11,000; and electric surveillance equipment totaling $50,000.
"We will have them here, there and everywhere," Roberts said about the surveillance equipment. "And we're not telling you where."
The borough will also designate $55,000 in 2022 for body cameras for the police department.
"It's an idea whose time has come," Roberts said. "… It's the right thing to do."
Quakertown will also designate capital to support various community endeavors. This includes a $261,000 total for the fire department. A closer examination shows $128,000 of that total will be spent on fire equipment; $85,000 toward operations; and $48,000 for insurance.
The borough will also give Quakertown Alive!, a nonprofit organization, $75,000 in 2022. The senior center will receive $8,600, and $18,000 will support downtown beautification. In addition, the borough will continue to spend $60,000 next year to pay for an economic development consultant.
As is traditional, the borough will spend funds on various activities and events. This includes upgrades for the community swimming pool, which is scheduled to open in spring 2022 after a total expenditure of $2 million from Quakertown.
In addition, the borough will support the concert series at the Univest Performance Center, which will have a total of six concerts between June and August.
Regarding employees salaries, the borough is committed to providing police officers a 3% pay raise next year, with non-uniform employees realizing a 3.25% hike, and non-union workers will receive pay raises based on merit.
On a good note, the borough sees a nearly 14.5% decrease in health insurance premiums next year.
The final vote is scheduled for the legislative body's Dec. 1 meeting.