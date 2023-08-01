Bracalente Manufacturing Group has purchased Millennium Manufacturing, a move that helps the acquirer expand into the aerospace and electric-vehicle markets.



Trumbauersville, Bucks County-based Bracalente did not disclose the purchase price.



"The acquisition of Millennium Manufacturing is part of our growth plan," Ron Bracalente, chief executive and president of Bracalente Manufacturing, said in a statement.



Bracalente started in 1950 as a machine shop in a garage, according to the statement. The company now has locations in the U.S., India, China and Vietnam. It is still privately held. Bracalente's has a large product line, including manifolds, couplings, check valves, thumb screws, and more.



The third-generation family company has been growing in the last few years. To meet demand, Bracalente is expanding its sales team and cross-training its more than 130 U.S. employees.



"This deal strengthens our U.S. presence with additional talent that specializes in our unique manufacturing offerings," Ron Bracalente said.



Dave Fricke, owner of Millennium, said the deal gives his staff "the opportunity to thrive" as part of Bracalente Manufacturing. Millennium has been operating for 25 years.



Bracalente Manufacturing supports the Silvene Bracalente Memorial Foundation, which has contributed more than $250,000 to local trade schools, according to the company statement.



By working with schools, the company can "help improve the image of manufacturing, attract new talent and work with our trade organizations and other manufacturers to ensure the pipeline of students coming into our trade is continuous," Dave Borish, Bracalente's vice president of operations, said.



Bracalente, also known as BMG, provides components for the aerospace, agricultural, automotive, electronics, industrial, medical, oil and gas, recreation and tactical industries.