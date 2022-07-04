QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Community Day is underway in Quakertown, Bucks County.
"I really like the fireworks and spending time with my family, because that's what holidays are about," says Madison Fenon while spending her 4th of July outside in the sun.
You can expect a grand fireworks display and plenty of time to hang with family at Quakertown's Community Day.
"I work a lot. So you know, these downtimes and just to celebrate our Independence, obviously, but just to be able to get together with our families is a blessing," said Mary Fenon.
It's a full day of events starting bright celebrating the 42nd year. Organizers say it was years ago that a few hot dogs and hamburgers were thrown on a grill to raise some money for the town.
"Now today, here we are, and we do a $15,000 fireworks display, one of the biggest ones in the Quakertown area," said Douglas Wilhelm, Chairman of the Community Day.
Event organizers say it's all about tradition and it's always held on Independence Day.
"No matter what day, if it is middle of the week, weekend, whatever. It's always Fourth of July," continued Wilhelm.
On top of the fireworks and yummy food you'll also find craft vendors, 300-400 cars in the car show, and plenty of entertainment to go around for those young and old.
The Community Day continues until 11 p.m. at Memorial Park at 701 W. Mill Street in Quakertown.