QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The viewing line stretched the length of the parking lot of Saint Isidore Roman Catholic Church, as the Quakertown community said a final goodbye to 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, 11-year-old Liam and 8-year-old Patrick.
The three, along with two dogs, died in an early-morning Christmas fire that tore through their home.
Eric's wife Kristen, his high school sweetheart, and their oldest son Brady survived.
"Only word for Eric and Kristen are soul mates, they are made for each other," said Eric's younger brother Charlie, who spoke at the funeral.
Charlie recalled their idyllic childhood spent between New Jersey and their grandparents' Pennsylvania farm. He described Eric's infectious personality.
"Parents always said he was the kid at the beach who made a friend by the end of the day," Charlie said.
He described Liam as an outdoor kid and true patriot who loved his country more than most adults.
"He was a wild-man at heart but when no one was watching was caring and gentle," Charlie said.
He described Patrick as whip smart, with a sharp sense of humor, who would have made an excellent attorney.
"His personality could brighten even a dark room," he said.
Light can be found ahead. The tragedy connected the community. 4,000 people attended their vigil. In the days following the fire a GoFundMe site raised more than $600,000 for the family.
While they may now walk in the shadow of death, they won't do it alone.
"Forward is the only direction, we can't go backwards. We owe that to Eric, Liam, and Patrick," Charlie told those in attendance.