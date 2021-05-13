QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Seniors in the Quakertown Community School District will get a chance to experience a bit of normalcy before the end of the school year.
On Thursday, the Quakertown Community School Board approved an update to the district's health and safety plan with new CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. The new recommendations include allowing for multiple guests at the upcoming senior prom and the 2021 senior class graduation.
"It's exciting that we are able to move back towards a normal environment," said Assistant Superintendent Nancianne Edwards.
Visitors will also be allowed to field day events and other end-of-the-year outdoor activities, officials said. Additionally, mask requirements during both indoor and outdoor physical education and recess activities as well as outdoor musical performers will be lifted.
However, mask-wearing during the school day by both fully vaccinated adults and students will remain a requirement at least until the end of the school year.
"It is encouraged that we do not change that for the rest of the school year," said Edwards. "If a teacher is meeting with the principal and they are both fully vaccinated, then they can remove their masks. They have that flexibility but, in front of students, no.
Board appointment
Jennifer Gross was named to the school board, replacing the vacated seat of former member Jennifer Weed.
Weed announced her resignation in April. She will be relocating out of the area, according to her resignation letter. Her seat is up for reelection in November.
The board voted 5-3 at its Thursday night Board of Education meeting to appoint Gross to fill the vacated Region 2 District seat. Gross beat out four other candidates including former board member Rob Diliberto, Glenn Iosue, Malcolm Vinger and Dana Kwiecinski.
Gross is a 17-year resident, parent and a former educator who now works in the pharmaceutical industry. She has volunteered at Pfaff Elementary School and a local food pantry.
Three of the five candidates were present to answer board members' questions on Thursday night prior to the vote. Candidates Vinger and Kwiecinski were not present for the meeting. According to Board President Kaylyn Mitchell, Kwiecinski withdrew her nomination prior to the meeting.
In March, Gross announced that she would be running for the school board in the May 18 primary.