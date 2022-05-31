QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The Quakertown Community School Board on Tuesday night learned that the finance committee has recommended the final 2022-23 budget move forward to a voting meeting with a tax increase limited to 2%.
On April 28, the board approved a proposed final budget that included a 4% tax hike.
The board is scheduled to adopt the final budget at the June 9 school board meeting.
The $126.5 million spending plan includes a deficit of about $3 million.
Board member Charles Shermer, chair of the finance committee, told the board the plan is a conservative budget, and that the deficit will most likely end up being much less than the current projection.
"We were fielding a much larger tax increase," Shermer said. "There were some increases in the revenue side and some decreases on the expenditure side, and that helped cut that (tax increase) pretty significantly. So, our direction is to have the administration continue to look to trim expenses where they can, but with no significant cuts."
Dawn Young, business administrator, noted that any extra revenue coming from the state is not reflected in the current budget.
"Right now, what they are talking about would add an additional $750,000 to $1.25 million, and that would be on top of what's already in there," Young said.
The board plans to close any final deficit by using money from the district's fund balance.
By limiting the tax increase to 2%, the average homeowner would see their property tax bill increase by about $97.
The district came under fire on Tuesday when the board agenda was published with a list of potential cuts that board members had suggested.
Some of the more controversial ones were to cut the orchestra program and to close the sixth-grade center.
The board stressed those suggested cuts were only meant as a blueprint for a future strategic plan that would require significant discussions.
No dramatic cuts are being proposed in the current budget.
Richmond Township resident David O'Donnell criticized the board for limiting the budget discussion to the finance committee and not opening it up to the full board.
"For the last couple meetings, we've been discussing the proposed budget ad nauseum and projecting huge deficits and that we needed to take drastic measures to the point where we're considering potentially closing schools," O'Donnell said. "Now we just heard tonight that that's off the table for next year, but it's still being considered for future years."
He continued, "I'm just saying that there should be more deliberation in the public forum because we're talking about our tax dollars here. So that's just my ask as a taxpayer — that we at least make the findings a little bit more than a random attachment that many people aren't going to necessarily read."
Board member Ronald Jackson also criticized the board for releasing suggested cuts to the public without any discussion at the board meeting.
"This is the meeting, rather than the committee meeting, that most people tune into and pay attention to," Jackson said. "Unfortunately, what I think we've done is we left the community completely in the dark."
After some discussion, the board agreed that the list of suggestions for potential future cuts should be prioritized and then publicly discussed at a general board meeting at the start of a new budget season.