QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Residents of the Bush House Hotel on Broad Street in downtown Quakertown were evicted Wednesday morning after the borough condemned the building due to multiple safety and health violations.
Inspections were conducted at the property after numerous complaints were issued from residents, the general public and first responders.
As a result of the inspections, Quakertown Borough said it found the hotel to be unfit for human occupancy and condemned it, effective immediately, until required remedial actions make the building habitable again.
Among the specific provisions of Section 108 of the 2009 International Property Maintenance Code being violated at the property are those related to unsafe structures, unsafe equipment, structure unfit for human occupancy, and dangerous structure or premises.
In addition to other violations, the inspections identified heavy bed bug and German roach infestation throughout the entire building, including multiple units on all floors, hallways and common areas, as well as infiltrating fire detection equipment and other electrical outlets and conduit, which has lead to very large number false alarms and is a serious safety concern, official said.
The inspections also identified rooms with heavy debris, food waste and clutter which can act as harborage and feeding areas for the insects. An exterminator who accompanied borough personnel on the inspections recommended that the entire building be treated with both a liquid and heat extermination program. The building will need to be decluttered, cleaned, and unoccupied for the program to be fully and properly performed.
It was also noted that on April 26, 2018, a structural fire occurred at the property, causing extensive damage to a large portion of the hotel and one fatality. Since the fire, officials say, the owner has only undertaken minimal renovations to this portion of the building, which is still not occupied.
The number of residents being evacuated from the hotel is not known at this time. Upon being evacuated, each occupant is being asked to take a shower via a decontamination trailer. The residents are being given clean and dry cloths and are being medically evaluated and transported to an evacuation center set up at Quakertown Borough Hall at 35 N. Third St. in Quakertown.
At the evacuation center, residents will be reevaluated medically, have the ability to receive food and water, and meet with county and other governmental and nonprofit agencies concerning new housing options.
The borough says it is "committed to the health, safety and welfare of all the residents and have gathered together all the available options and resources possible together to help assist these residents."
A press conference will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the front steps of Quakertown Borough Hall.