QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Quakertown Borough Council accepted Cowan Associates Inc.'s engineering quote for the Pennsylvania WalkWorks project during its Wednesday night meeting.
The grant is part of the state Department of Health WalkWorks Program, which focuses on increasing walking through the development of walking routes and walkable communities. The grant money is designated to boroughs, townships and municipalities to assist with the development of plans and policies to increase physical activity options. Cowan Associates will receive $3,600 for the its work.
In other news, council accepted a donation to the Bucks County Tour of Honor. The program transports Bucks County veterans to Washington, D.C. for visits to memorials and buildings representing what it calls the ideals of the United States. Stops include Arlington National Cemetery at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Air Force Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and World War II Memorial.
Council also approved three separate requests. The first was from Linda Wenhold to hold a Convention of States rally in the Park at 4th. The event was approved for Sept. 26.
Council also OK'd Miss Autumn's Dance Class request to use the Univest Performance Center on Aug. 28. Finally, the board granted approval to the Quakertown Historical Society's request to erect a marker for Henry Franklin.
Finally, the legislative body approved a memorandum of understanding for a school resource officer for the Quakertown Community School District. The deal begins this fall and runs through 2026.