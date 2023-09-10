QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — Members of the Quakertown Community High School baseball team received one-on-one coaching from legendary Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton on Saturday.

Carlton came to Quakertown as part of a clinic sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network and Sports Medicine.

The clinic was held on the grounds of Quakertown's new mult-sport field at the school district's Sixth Grade Campus, of which construction began in June.

Carlton was the winning pitcher in the Phillies' decisive Game 6 victory in the 1980 World Series. He played with the team from 1972 to 1986 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994.