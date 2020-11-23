Quakertown Community High School QCHS generic

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Community High School is completely virtual on Monday due to a staffing shortage.

The building is closed and all classes are online, according to an email announcement obtained by 69 News.

In the letter, the principal said they believe the staff shortage is due to "concerns about an event that occurred in our community this week that a large crowd of students attended, causing a potential safety concern to themselves."

School officials asked parents to encourage their kids to wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings to "avoid this in the future," the email says.

A 69 News request for comment from Principal Mattias van 't Hoenderdaal was referred to the district communications director.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.