QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Community High School is completely virtual on Monday due to a staffing shortage.
The building is closed and all classes are online, according to an email announcement obtained by 69 News.
In the letter, the principal said they believe the staff shortage is due to "concerns about an event that occurred in our community this week that a large crowd of students attended, causing a potential safety concern to themselves."
School officials asked parents to encourage their kids to wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings to "avoid this in the future," the email says.
A 69 News request for comment from Principal Mattias van 't Hoenderdaal was referred to the district communications director.