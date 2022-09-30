QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Friday kicked off the Quakertown Jet Jam.

"It's just a bunch of guys coming together having some fun," said Event Director Erik Rudjord.

That fun consists of pilots showing off their radio-controlled pure turbine model jets.

"We're trying to promote aviation and pay it forward," said Rudjord. "Keep the hobby alive and hopefully teach future aviators."

The event is run by the Buc-Le Aero Sportsman and draws in plane lovers from across the U.S. Some are pilots, some were in the military, and some just love the hobby of planes.

"Bunch of good guys having fun," Rudjord said.

And it's open to all ages. In fact, they encourage a younger crowd.

The jet jam typically draws in 50 or more pilots. However, because of the weather, the turnout was not as big as in past years.

"We would've had people as far as Texas here but Hurricane Ian put the kabosh on that," said Co-Contest Director Jim Ellis.

But nonetheless, they still made it happen. And the best part? 100% of the events proceeds go towards charity, supporting the Trumbauersville Fire Department and Bucks County SPCA.

"We like to pay it forward and share the good experience," said Rudjord.

And if you missed Friday, the event will run through Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's during these events we get to see our old friends, make new friends, and that's what life is all about," said Ellis.

If you or someone you know wants to get involved with the group, you can head to the Buc-Le Aero Sportsman website.