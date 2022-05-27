QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Quakertown is moving across the street for a few months while its store is being renovated.
The wine and spirits store in the Quakertown Plaza, next to Joann Fabric, will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 30, said the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The store will be renovated, and is expected to reopen later this year, officials said.
In the meantime, a temporary wine and spirits store will be open across Route 309, where Tuesday Morning used to be, in the Trainers Corner shopping center.
That location will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, and its phone number is 215-536-6962.