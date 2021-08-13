Quakertown Community School District QCSD generic

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Masks will be optional for students and staff in the Quakertown Community School District this year.

The school board voted 6-3 Thursday night to pass its health and safety plan, which says masks are optional for anyone on QCSD property or participating in district-sponsored events.

A motion to amend the plan to require masks, except for special education and outdoor sports, failed with a 7-2 vote.

However the school board did amend the plan to include the continuation of weekly home health screening emails and notifying families of a positive COVID case in the classroom, if it is reported to the school.

Several parents and community members spoke out during the meeting both for and against requiring masks.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.