QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Masks will be optional for students and staff in the Quakertown Community School District this year.
The school board voted 6-3 Thursday night to pass its health and safety plan, which says masks are optional for anyone on QCSD property or participating in district-sponsored events.
A motion to amend the plan to require masks, except for special education and outdoor sports, failed with a 7-2 vote.
However the school board did amend the plan to include the continuation of weekly home health screening emails and notifying families of a positive COVID case in the classroom, if it is reported to the school.
Several parents and community members spoke out during the meeting both for and against requiring masks.