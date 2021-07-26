QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Quakertown Borough Council received an update on the new Quakertown Community Pool during its work session Monday night.
Borough Manager Scott McElree noted the pool's style, slide, splash pad and baby pool "have been narrowed down" and that there should be "additional progress" made by the legislative body's next work session.
The borough closed the original pool, which was built in 1957, for this entire summer season in order to demolish it after a large rip in the pool liner was discovered. The split caused the pool to lose about 2 inches of water daily.
This year, the borough has been reviewing designs and ultimately plans to install a new pool, which is scheduled to open on Memorial Day, 2022.
Other news
Council also advanced an amendment to the 2021 fee schedule pertaining to permissible attorney fees for services associated with the collection of accounts.
The amendment would "put back on the parties that have caused burden to the borough," according to council Vice President James Roberts. Specifically, when someone refuses to pay a bill, the amendment would require reimbursement from that person for attorney fees associated with the lien, according to comments made Monday night by Solicitor Peter Nelson.
In other business, council advanced the police department's request to destroy old records, along with police evidence and property recovered between 2007-2013, along with several records acquired during 2019. The board also OK'd forwarding a police department request to send police evidence and recovered property from 2019-21 cases to the Richland Auction in Springtown for sale.
When asked by President Donald Rosenberger how much the borough typically realizes financially at the auction, McElree noted they previously sold about 100 bicycles for roughly $7,000.
Finally, the board advanced the purchase the Borough of Hellertown's 2009 Freightliner trash truck. The cost is $12,000. The truck will be used as a backup, according to Councilman Douglas Propst.