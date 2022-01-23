crash accident wreck generic graphic

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police say a man from Quakertown is dead following a crash in Bucks County. 

Officials say Bruce Hillegas, 61, died just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus from cervical spine injuries. 

Hillegas was involved in a vehicle accident on the night of January 9. 

Police say the accident happened just before 11:15 p.m. in the area of Park Avenue and South 2nd Street in Quakertown Borough. 

Reports say Hillegas was the operator of a motor vehicle that struck a tree.

