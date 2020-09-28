Quakertown council entertains proposal for apartment units

 

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Borough will hold Trick or Treat night Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., an hour earlier than usual.

Councilman Michael Johnson said Halloween is on a Saturday, making it easier for parents with small children to go out for candy safely before darkness falls.

"It's still daylight, early dusk for young people to get out," he said Monday. Other council members agreed, though Monday's meeting at borough hall was a work session and no votes were taken.

Johnson said Centers for Disease Control guidelines for coronavirus gatherings must be observed on Halloween.

In other business, Vice President L. James Roberts Jr. said Quakertown's minimum municipal obligation for 2021 is projected at $1.04 million. The MMO is the Bucks County borough's contribution to its pension fund. The amount is based on the size of Quakertown's workforce.

The MMO for this year was $862,684 and for 2019, $842,406. Borough Manager Scott McElree said the increase is due mainly to the return on the fund's assets, which fluctuates with the financial markets.

Douglas Propst reviewed a proposal for an extended rail/trail in the borough on a SEPTA track. McElree said there would be no cost to the borough for the trail, a project promoted by the Appalachian Mountain Club.

The idea met with general approval, though Councilman Dave Wilsey had doubts about devoting one of the two train tracks in the borough to a recreational trail.

"Who knows what the future might bring?" he asked, suggesting that expanded train service could perhaps return. "Once you give (a right of way) away, you never get it back."

Also, borough residents may soon see purple ribbons downtown. Councilman Johnson said A Woman's Place, based in Doylestown, is putting the ribbons up to mark October as Domestic Violence Month.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.