QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for help finding a missing man from Quakertown.

Quakertown Borough Police posted on Facebook that Adam Smith, 38 is missing. He was last seen Thursday wearing a green button down or black shirt and green/tan shorts. The post says he walked away from a medical facility.

Smith is described as a white man with brown eyes, long brown hair, and a long beard.

Due to medical reasons, Smith may be confused and wandering around the Quakertown area with the potential to get lost.

If located, please contact police at 215-536-5002.