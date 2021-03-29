QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Police just welcomed 22 new recruits.
22 children parted with their favorite toy for the week so their best buddies could hang out with police officers and get put to work.
It was Ashton Miller's idea. She coordinates the borough's parks and rec programs.
"We wanted an opportunity for officers and kids to connect with one another," Miller said.
"The goal is to really improve relationships between the police department and children, and when you improve the relationship with the child, hopefully you do so with their parents," said Chief Scott McElree.
Someone's stuffed friend was on drone duty, and Buzz Lightyear got behind the wheel. Kermit was all over the walkie talkie.
A toy dino did the coffee and donuts thing, and a couple of toys teamed up to tackle the copy machine.
"It's been a lot of fun," McElree said.
Hands down, the best photos are of Cheesy Chicken with Sgt. Stoneback on a foot pursuit, and Officer Bill Newman with his princess partner on a building alarm call.
All the recruits are heading home now with a badge and a mugshot. You certainly don't hear that every day.
The borough plans to offer the program again in the future.