QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The sirens in Quakertown pulled into the Walmart, with a mission: to turn blue and white into red and green, and to turn this Thursday night into Christmas.
"It tugs your soul," said Quakertown Officer Robert Lee.
This is Quakertown Borough Police Department's 11th annual Shop with a Cop program, where 60 officers turn into 60 elves for 250 Quakertown kids this Christmas.
First, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then, a quick bite, to gear up for the spring ahead.
And then? They're off.
Cops chasing kids, kids chasing Christmas dreams.
Thanks to donations from the community, these officers get paired with kids in the community who need a little Christmas.
And the boys in blue find themselves giddy to shop for dolls in pink.
"And that's what it's all about," says Officer Lee. "Just having a fun time, comfortable environment, smiles, so again it really it just tugs your soul."
"Seeing all the kids get matched with officers and seeing how shy they are in the beginning and then seeing the officers push the kids in the shopping carts thorough the store once they're more comfortable with each other," said Ashton Miller, with the Quakertown Parks and Rec. Department.
"Making them more comfortable with police - that is our goal here, catch them young and hopefully that's a long-lasting memory," Officer Lee adds.
So, at the end of the night, maybe that's what these kids take home, along with all the toys. The idea that maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Perhaps Christmas in Quakertown, means a little bit more.