QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Quakertown, Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man.

Adam Smith went missing from 134 East Broad Street on Thursday, August 11, according to a news release from borough police.

Smith, 39, is six feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has shoulder-length brown hair and a beard, police said.

Police said Smith was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts, and grey slip-on shoes. He was last seen at 1:28 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, in the area of Front Street and Park Avenue. Due to medical reasons, Smith may be confused and wandering around the Quakertown area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-328-8501.