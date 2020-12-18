Quakertown Community Pool

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Though summer feels a long way off, a Bucks County borough is looking ahead.

The Quakertown Community Pool will be closed for the 2021 season for major renovations, the borough announced Friday.

After 63 years, the pool is no longer fit for operation, so the existing structure will be demolished and a new pool will be designed and installed, officials said in a news release.

During this past summer, maintenance staff found a large rip in the pool liner, which was causing the pool to lose 2 inches of water a day. The rip and other mechanical issues are unrepairable, the borough said.

The details of a new $3 million facility are being finalized. It could include a pool area for swim lessons, a diving well, rock wall, lazy river, slide and splash pad, as well as updated locker rooms and other facilities.

The new pool is scheduled to open on Memorial Day 2022.

