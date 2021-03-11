QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – By a 6-2 vote, with one absence, the Quakertown Community School Board on Thursday night approved a three-year agreement with the union that represents teachers, counselors and nurses.
The 333 members of the Quakertown Community Education Association voted late last month to accept the contract, which includes salary increases of 1.5% the first year, 1% the second year and 1.5% the third year. It also includes employee medical premium contributions of 15% in the first and second years of the deal and 17% in the third year.
The contract will take effect July 1, after the current five-year contract expires June 30, and will extend until June 30, 2024.
Board President President Kaylyn Mitchell and board member Steaven Klein voted against the agreement. As the meeting and its progression through a packed agenda neared 11 p.m., board member Keith Micucci, who serves as director of emergency transport at Lehigh Valley Health Network, had to attend to job duties and missed the vote.
Mitchell said her no vote was not because she doesn't value teachers but was related to how the contract was negotiated. She said it was her understanding that the district's negotiating team would seek only a one-year contract extension and that the board wasn't well informed of any decision to go beyond that.
The decision was made hastily and does not support taxpayers, who continue to face job losses, job decline and poverty and struggle to make ends meet, she added.
In explaining his vote, Klein also noted that the contract is bad for taxpayers. He was also critical of how the contract went from a one-year extension to three years.
Board member Jonathan Kern viewed the pact as modest cost-of-living increases over three years. He said the contract does not necessarily mean a tax hike in June.
A member of the negotiating team, board Vice President Ron Jackson, said the salary increases were not significant and that they won't represent a big hit on taxpayers.
He said the negotiating committee followed the administration's recommendation to seek a multiple-year deal and disagreed that the negotiations were conducted quickly and without multiple discussions.
Ryan Wieand, president of the Quakertown Community Education Association, whose submitted statement was read during the public comment portion of the agenda, described the agreement as fair for both the unionized employees and the community. The pact recognizes the dedication and resiliency shown by the union members during the pandemic and will boost morale, he said.
Other news
After a lengthy discussion, the board voted 6-3 on a motion made by Mitchell to not require facemasks for athletes during active competition or while practicing. They will be required for those on the sidelines or in dugouts.
Quakertown athletes who play away sporting events will abide by whatever safety protocols are in place in that district. Teams coming to Quakertown can wear masks if they so choose.
In other business, Wayne McCullough, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, gave an update on the process to find a new transportation vendor. The association helps public, private and charter school with business operations, including transportation.
Levy School Bus Co. of Trumbauersville, which has served Quakertown schools for more than 90 years, signed a two-year contract extension with the district in 2019. However, Levy notified the district that it could not fulfill the second year of the agreement due to COVID-19 and budget constraints.
To find a new vendor, a request for proposal process has been enacted and overseen by the district's transportation committee. Two proposals are under consideration — one from Levy and the other from First Student Inc., a national school bus company headquartered in Cincinnati.
McCullough said a five-year agreement is being sought and the vendors must include in their proposals a wide array of services.
A financial analysis is expected to be completed the week of March 15, McCullough said. A special board meeting for the transportation issue has been called for March 25 at 7 p.m.