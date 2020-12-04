Quakertown Community High School’s move to virtual learning late last month because of staffing shortages is apparently still a topic of conversation and a source of concern for members of the school board.
During Thursday night’s meeting, the board debated whether to amend the district’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. In a proposed revision, language covering the superintendent’s authority to deploy any combination of in-person and virtual and distance learning was removed.
The high school was closed on Nov. 23, 24, and 25 and classes were moved online because of staff shortages that stemmed from concerns about an event that occurred in the community attended by a large group of students. Strayer Middle School was also closed for a day that week due to staffing shortages.
While the revised emergency declaration never came to a vote, school board President Kaylyn Mitchell expressed frustration with Superintendent William Harner, who she said called the teachers’ union president about the situation before contacting the school board. She said that if there aren’t enough teachers, then online learning would also be compromised and therefore the school day should be canceled and made up later.
Harner countered by saying that the board gave him the authority to close the high school for in-person instruction.
Mitchell said the intent of the revised emergency declaration would be to set parameters, not to strip away any decision-making authority from the administration. Other school board members said that they trust the administration to make decisions about closing schools.
Board member David Ochmanowicz commented that there is a lot of anger in the community and encouraged everyone to step back from it. “It’s a rough time,” he said.
In other matters, the board and administration discussed a move toward making synchronous learning mandatory to improve engagement among students who must remain in a virtual learning environment.
Following national trends, Quakertown is seeing more students failing classes than normal because of the challenges related to new learning platforms deployed during the pandemic. For example, 200 high school students have failed multiple classes this fall, 76 fewer than originally projected, Lisa Hoffman, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, told the board. Some of those students will need summer school remediation, she said.
Synchronous learning, where students participate in class discussions in real time and interact with their peers in online break rooms, would be required for only part of the instructional day, said Hoffman, who expressed confidence that the technique will reduce the number of students failing classes.
Board member Chris Spear suggested that the prospect of summer school may present an incentive for students to improve their academic performance.
In other business, the board voted to adopt the administration’s recommendation to amend the district’s health and safety plan to reflect the new reduced quarantine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Bucks County Department of Health. The measure also adds close school bus contacts to the household guidelines and continues the practice of monitoring specific cases in the district to identify areas of concern.
Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Department of Health, told the board that while cases of COVID-19 are increasing and at a level worse than when the pandemic started, schools are not a source of the spiking numbers. Problems are arising from gatherings outside of schools, Damsker said, adding that schools provide safe and structured environments.
He said that the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s recent requirement for districts to submit attestation forms proving that they are adhering to new targeted COVID-19 mitigation efforts for public schools was unnecessary. School districts in Bucks County are doing a good job keeping people safe with their own health and safety plans, Damsker said.
Board reorganization
During its annual reorganization, the board reelected Mitchell as president and Ron Jackson as vice president for second consecutive terms. Both Mitchell and Jackson represent Region 1, which encompasses Richlandtown Borough, Haycock Township and Richland Township’s Election Districts 1, 2 and 3.
After the vote, Mitchell said she was happy to have the confidence of her peers, noting that it’s been a difficult year. She admitted that she’s not perfect but said she strives to learn and improve.
Mitchell also noted that she and Jackson make a good team, complementing each other despite having different perspectives.