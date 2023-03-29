QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The Quakertown Community School District Board of Directors removed an agenda item to sell the Quakertown Elementary School building during a special meeting held Wednesday night.
"The motion does not have anything relevant to closing Quakertown Elementary," school board President Glenn Iouse said. "It doesn't have anything relevant to repurposing QE."
"It doesn't have anything relevant to moving the students," he continued. "This building needs repairs. The question becomes, 'What are we going to do with the students?'"
Once it was established the district would not sell the building, the board engaged in a lengthy discussion about what, exactly, any renovation of the school would involve. No action was taken on those talks.
Most individuals who addressed the board during a public comment session favored keeping the building as an elementary school and not repurposing the building for another use.
Some cited overcrowding, safety and unruly student behavior as objections to keeping the facility as an elementary school. Still others said the decision to repurpose the elementary school would have a negative impact on the district for years.
Some objected to a proposal that Quakertown Elementary students would move to the Quakertown Community Sixth Grade Center, while students at the Sixth Grade Center would be moved into Strayer Middle School.
The elementary school, located at 123 S. Seventh St., was originally constructed in 1928 and renovated in 1967.
In 2021, a district committee comprised of school officials and parents recommended renovation. The committee noted renovations would displace fewer students, provide a better balance of students throughout the district, offer smaller class sizes and maintain a small, historically significant community school.
However, the committee outlined also renovation downsides. This included significant cost, lack of access for students with disabilities and the potential for under-capacity schools based on declining enrollment projections.
Studies, conducted by Schradergoup, have indicated roughly $21.7 million in renovations and upgrades would be required.
A more recent data collection review cited HVAC and plumbing upgrades, playground equipment and window replacements, and general masonry repairs, among other items. In addition, it called for an elevator and renovation of existing door systems for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
QCSD has also experienced a downward trend of enrollment over a 10-year period, with more projected.