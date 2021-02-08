QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Community School District and its teachers have reached a tentative three-year agreement.
The district said the Quakertown Community Education Association, which includes teachers, counselors and nurses, voted over the weekend to accept the contract.
Pending board approval, the deal would take effect after the current five-year contract expires on June 30.
The agreement includes annual salary increases.
“We have placed a lot of additional burden on teachers this year and we believe the increases in compensation are warranted for that reason,” said Ron Jackson, chairman of the School Board’s Human Resources Committee, in a news release. “They are not excessive given the state of the economy and are well within the ability of the district to pay them.”
The president of the 333-member union said it's a "very fair" agreement.
The contract is on the agenda for discussion at the school board's February 11 meeting, and will be voted on at the March 11 meeting. The public will be able to view the presentation on QCSD's website.