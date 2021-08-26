QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Students in the Quakertown Community School District will not be required to wear masks when they return for the upcoming school year on Monday.
In a stalemate vote Thursday night, the school board voted 4-4 to retain recommendations from the approved Aug. 12 district health and safety plan, which will keep masks optional in class and on buses. Board member Steaven Klein was not present for the meeting.
Just prior to the meeting, Superintendent Bill Harner made revisions to the health and safety plan which, among other things, would have required masks for all students, staff and visitors while indoors. Harner said the revised recommendations were based on updated local, state and federal guidance.
In a letter posted to the district's website, Harner also noted the amendments had not been "reviewed by Dr. David Damsker, the Bucks County Health Director," as his request for review had not received a response.
The changes to the plan, though, did not receive the board's majority vote necessary for approval.
Parents who had anticipated a mask-optional return to the school year attended Thursday's meeting both against and in favor of the proposed changes.
"The very idea of our kids wearing masks again this year for an even longer period is even more upsetting," said Laurie Shaw.
Parent Toni Becker said the board should consider those who have difficulty wearing masks.
"It's up to all of you to protect all of these children," Becker said. "Do your best to protect these children. Do what's best for the district."
Tim Mann said he'd like to see a universal masking policy put into place at least until October.
"Delta is new and it is not the same as original COVID," he said. "Delta is a different animal."
"I don't buckle my children into the seatbelts after we begin driving," said Jessica Beauman, making an analogy between seatbelts and masks. "If one child does get seriously sick or dies, I don't know how you’ll be able to sleep at night."
"Let parents decide on what's best for their children," said Kara Koda.
"Your number one concern should be my children's education," Jennifer Granger said. "My number one concern will be their health and safety."
"Last year we gave Dr. Harner his way, and this year, I think you ought to give the rest of us our way," said Steven Dawson.