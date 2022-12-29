RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Water issues are causing major challenges for staff and volunteers with the Bucks County SPCA.

The bitter cold over Christmas weekend caused water pipes to burst at the facility near Quakertown, the SPCA said. The shelter suffered major water damage, especially in the clinic areas.

The Quakertown area facility is closed for repairs until further notice, and all 81 animals being housed there were moved to the shelter near Lahaska and to foster homes, BCSPCA said.

Then, on Wednesday, staff discovered no running water due to a broken water pump at the Lahaska shelter in Solebury Township.

Workers are using jugs of water to take care of the animals in the meantime, but the SPCA is asking for help.

Here's what you can do: