A middle school science teacher from Quakertown Christian School has 500 fun facts about space to keep students entertained this school year. 

The fun facts can be found in a new book "The Fascinating Space Book for Kids".

Author Lisa Reichly joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday. 

Reichly says she wrote the book based on real questions her students ask. They include "What was the first food ever eaten in Space?" 

She also hopes her book will teach both kids and adults. 

"The Fascinating Space Book for Kids" is available on Amazon

