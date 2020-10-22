QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - In a statement to the school board, Ryan Wieand, president of the Quakertown Community Education Association, said the return of students to full-time live instruction undermines their education and increases health risks.
Wieand, whose submitted comments were read during the public comment period during Thursday night’s meeting of the Quakertown Community School Board, said that packing schools with students diminishes the quality of their education and demands “the impossible from the people who deliver it.”
At its Oct. 8 meeting, the board voted to offer full-time live instruction five days a week in secondary schools starting on Nov. 8, the first day of the second marking period.
Based on a similar vote made last month, elementary school students have the option to return to school for live instruction starting on Oct. 12.
School opened Sept. 14 with virtual and hybrid learning plans for students. Virtual learning is still an option for all students.
Wieand expressed concern that social distancing can’t be maintained as secondary students crowd hallways and classrooms, noting that the district’s plan for a return to full-time live instruction creates more opportunities for exposure to the novel coronavirus and decreases the time for custodial staff to clean and sanitize surfaces.
“We should not be waiting for cases to rise again,” he said, adding that the education association is more than willing to collaborate to find solutions, yet more time passes between school board meetings without anyone reaching out. He said he fears that more teachers will be lost to leaves, resignations and retirements.
In his Oct. 20 blog entry, Superintendent William Harner noted that, with the return to full-time instruction, the district could get to the point where there are not enough qualified teachers to meet educations expectations.
“Just finding substitute teachers on a daily basis is near impossible,” Harner wrote.
Responding to Wieand, school board President Kaylyn Mitchell said the education association does not represent the opinions of all teachers. Everyone is experiencing additional stress, not just teachers, she said.
“We all have to step up and do a little bit more,” Mitchell said. Later in the meeting, she acknowledged that it’s been a challenging time for teachers as they adapt to new teaching methods as the district moves toward more synchronous, real-time instruction.
Board member Chris Spear suggested that the board should be part of meetings with the education association.
Harner defended Wieand and the association members, saying their leadership “has been phenomenal” and noting that the board’s decision to offer full-time, in-school instruction created the concerns.
The district’s nursing department also submitted a comment, relaying that while COVID 19 cases have been low and the community remains relatively healthy, the nursing staff has been stretched thin. Nurses are working extra hours, including on weekends, to triage questions and concerns from the public. The extra work is causing sleepless nights and anxiety and raising concerns that nurses will become ill and infect their family members.
Janet Pelone, director of pupil services, who supervises the nurses, said no staffing changes are needed, noting that nurses are compensated for extra hours worked and substitute nurses have been hired with more coming.
Enrollment projections
There’s an accelerating drop in enrollment projections, said the assistant superintendent, Nancianne Edwards. By the 2025-26 school year, the Quakertown Community School District will enroll about 4,000 students, down from the current 5,000. She attributed that to declining birth rates in the communities that make up the district and withdrawals related to the pandemic, although it’s likely those students will eventually return.
The elementary redistricting committee is assessing the possible effects the enrollment data, Edwards said.