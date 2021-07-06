Breaking News
Quakertown's ProtoGen to review Bucks County's pathway to solar
Bucks County's commissioners will hear Wednesday about how county government can increase its use of solar energy.
The board of commissioners agreed in March to accept a free study from ProtoGen Energy of Quakertown. Commissioner Robert Havie Jr. said the audit of county-government operations could result in energy savings and perhaps a move toward solar power. Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said the goal is to cut the county's use of fossil fuels.
ProtoGen's Kevin Wright will present his company's findings at the board's 10:30 a.m. Wednesday meeting in Doylestown.
"We reviewed 25 county-owned locations," Wright said. "We defined the solar capacity of those locations, and we determined the pathway to generate about 75% of all the electricity the county government uses."
That electrical demand comes from the county prison, government buildings and senior homes, among others.
ProtoGen is a small energy-consulting outfit with three partners, but it has big goals, Wright said.
"We are trying to transform the market place," he said.
The commissioners will also hear about the Bucks2040 business survey, and vote on extending a 10-year lease at 1299 Apple Road, Quakertown, to the Haycock Historical Society.
The meeting will be held in person at the government center in Doylestown and broadcast over the Internet.
